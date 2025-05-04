Left Menu

India and Angola Unite for UN Reforms and Strengthened Bilateral Ties

India and Angola emphasize the need to reform the UN to better reflect global realities. During Angolan President Lourenco's visit, both nations discussed multilateral and bilateral cooperation, including the 4th India-Africa Forum Summit and the signing of key MoUs, alongside Angola's move to join the International Solar Alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 09:32 IST
Dammu Ravi highlights India and Angola's shared vision for UN reform and stronger Global South leadership. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

India and Angola have called for urgent reforms in the United Nations to align with contemporary global realities. Both countries emphasized their shared goals of transforming international governance structures during Angolan President Joao Lourenco's recent state visit.

At a press conference, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary Dammu Ravi highlighted Lourenco's assertion that India should play a greater role in the global arena, particularly within the UN. The two countries are committed to ensuring that reforms reflect current geopolitical dynamics. Angola, currently chairing the African Union, supports amplifying the voices of African and developing nations within the Global South framework.

During Lourenco's visit, India and Angola also focused on bolstering bilateral ties with three Memorandums of Understanding in agriculture, culture, and traditional medicine. Angola's submission to join the International Solar Alliance as the 123rd member, and their collaboration for the upcoming 4th India-Africa Forum Summit, further symbolize the growing partnership between the nations.

