India's Expanding Influence in the Arctic: A Global Perspective

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlights the nation's growing role in polar regions, emphasizing the Arctic's global importance amid geopolitical shifts. India collaborates internationally to shape its future, a move seen as pivotal given the region's impact on global economics and politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 12:10 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo/@orfonline). Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday stressed India's increasing presence in the polar regions, noting significant strides in both the Antarctic and recently, the Arctic through a comprehensive policy and international cooperation. He underlined the Arctic's significance to India, especially as a young nation facing global climatic consequences.

Addressing the Arctic Circle India Forum 2025, Jaishankar highlighted India's historical involvement in Antarctic exploration and its evolving Arctic policy, with strategic agreements such as those with KSAT on Svalbard. He emphasized that developments in the Arctic hold profound repercussions not only for India but for the world, influencing new trade routes and resource utilization potentially reshaping the global economy as India advances economically.

Jaishankar further connected the Arctic's trajectory to global geopolitical shifts, particularly in the US. Olafur Ragnar Grimsson, Arctic Circle Chairman, noted India's rising economic dependency on Arctic resources, urging Indian economists to acknowledge its importance amid changing global alliances between China, Russia, and the US, which will shape India's Arctic strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

