Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India and Angola's Vision for Economic Partnership

Union Health Minister JP Nadda met Angolan President Joao Lourenco, presenting a traditional shawl and the book 'Modi@20.' During Lourenco's visit to India, discussions focused on enhancing India-Angola relations, with both countries aiming to establish a robust economic partnership and increased collaboration in various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 14:30 IST
Strengthening Ties: India and Angola's Vision for Economic Partnership
Union Minister JP Nadda and President of Angola Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda met with Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco on Sunday, strengthening diplomatic ties between the two nations. Nadda presented Lourenco with a traditional shawl and a bouquet, also gifting him a book titled 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery,' a collaborative work by prominent Indian figures.

During his state visit, President Lourenco articulated a vision for heightened India-Angola relations, emphasizing the necessity for a stronger economic partnership. At a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lourenco highlighted the potential for increased business opportunities, stating their mutual capability to establish a significantly expanded economic foundation.

Highlighting India's strategic engagement with Africa, PM Modi underscored the importance of Angola's leadership within the African Union in achieving the goals of the Global South. The bilateral meetings focused on trade, credit lines, and collaborations in defence, maritime security, and digital infrastructure, signifying a shared commitment to fostering development and cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025