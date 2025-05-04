Strengthening Ties: India and Angola's Vision for Economic Partnership

Union Health Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda met with Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco on Sunday, strengthening diplomatic ties between the two nations. Nadda presented Lourenco with a traditional shawl and a bouquet, also gifting him a book titled 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery,' a collaborative work by prominent Indian figures.

During his state visit, President Lourenco articulated a vision for heightened India-Angola relations, emphasizing the necessity for a stronger economic partnership. At a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lourenco highlighted the potential for increased business opportunities, stating their mutual capability to establish a significantly expanded economic foundation.

Highlighting India's strategic engagement with Africa, PM Modi underscored the importance of Angola's leadership within the African Union in achieving the goals of the Global South. The bilateral meetings focused on trade, credit lines, and collaborations in defence, maritime security, and digital infrastructure, signifying a shared commitment to fostering development and cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)