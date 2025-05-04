Left Menu

Crisis in Quetta: Alarming Surge in Mutilated Bodies Fuels Human Rights Outcry

The Human Rights Department of the Baloch National Movement raises alarm over recent reports from Quetta, where over 45 mutilated bodies have surged speculation of fake encounters. Paank urges immediate action and investigation from the Pakistani government and international bodies, citing a severe public health and human rights crisis. (ANI)

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 14:41 IST
Representative Image (Image: X@paank_bnm). Image Credit: ANI
In a harrowing development, the Human Rights Department of the Baloch National Movement, known as Paank, has raised the alarm over the reported influx of over 45 mutilated and tortured bodies at Quetta Civil Hospital morgue. These reports, surfacing on social media platform X, suggest a growing human rights and public health crisis.

According to Paank, these deaths are allegedly linked to fake encounters by Pakistani security forces, contributing to an alarming pattern. The organization claims over two dozen individuals have been killed in the past month alone under suspicious circumstances, with many bodies decomposing in the morgue unclaimed and denied dignity in death.

Paank has issued a strong call for action demanding that the Government of Pakistan and international human rights bodies intervene. Their appeal includes conducting transparent investigations, identifying the deceased, ensuring accountability, and allowing international observers to assess the situation in Quetta. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

