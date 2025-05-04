Left Menu

India-Japan Strengthen Strategic Bond: Defence Ministers’ Key Talks in New Delhi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will meet Japan's General Nakatani in New Delhi to strengthen bilateral defence ties amid shared Indo-Pacific security concerns. Their discussion follows strategic momentum since 2014, with Singh highlighting India’s stern stance following the Pahalgam attack, under PM Modi’s assertive leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 22:00 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a pivotal diplomatic engagement, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to hold a significant meeting with his Japanese counterpart, General Nakatani, in New Delhi this Monday. Discussions will revolve around pressing regional and international security concerns, alongside avenues for bolstering the defence partnership between the two nations, as stated by the Ministry of Defence.

The bilateral relationship between India and Japan has transformed substantially, gaining momentum since its elevation to a Special Strategic and Global Partnership in 2014. The defence and security collaboration is a cornerstone of this relationship, growing stronger as both nations align their perspectives on strategic matters, particularly concerning peace, security, and stability across the Indo-Pacific Region.

This crucial dialogue marks the second encounter within six months for the defence ministers, following their initial meeting during the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus in Laos. Meanwhile, Rajnath Singh assured a strong response to the Pahalgam terror attack under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, asserting that India is prepared to deliver a decisive counter to threats against national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

