Jaishankar Advocates 'Realism' in Foreign Relations with Russia and US

India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, emphasized the need for a realistic approach in relations with Russia and the USA during the Arctic Circle India Forum 2025. Highlighting mutual interests over ideological differences, he underscored engagement with both nations amidst geopolitical tensions, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

EAM S Jaishankar at Arctic Circle India Forum 2025(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a notable address at the Arctic Circle India Forum 2025, India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, stressed the significance of a pragmatic stance in dealing with both Russia and the United States. He called for 'Russia realism' and 'America realism,' underscoring the importance of mutual interests over ideological differences in diplomatic relations.

Jaishankar highlighted India's approach to international relations, particularly with Russia, by reflecting on the heightened emotions and predictions during 2022 and 2023 which he argued were unfounded. 'We need to engage with Russia based on fundamental realism,' he asserted, emphasizing that India's stance does not side with any party but seeks balanced engagement.

On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Jaishankar reiterated India's willingness to assist while refraining from dictating solutions. The minister also previewed the upcoming Quad meeting focused on the Indo-Pacific region and advised for strengthening ties through shared interests with the US, promoting realism over ideological divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

