Jaishankar Advocates 'Realism' in Foreign Relations with Russia and US

In a notable address at the Arctic Circle India Forum 2025, India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, stressed the significance of a pragmatic stance in dealing with both Russia and the United States. He called for 'Russia realism' and 'America realism,' underscoring the importance of mutual interests over ideological differences in diplomatic relations.

Jaishankar highlighted India's approach to international relations, particularly with Russia, by reflecting on the heightened emotions and predictions during 2022 and 2023 which he argued were unfounded. 'We need to engage with Russia based on fundamental realism,' he asserted, emphasizing that India's stance does not side with any party but seeks balanced engagement.

On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Jaishankar reiterated India's willingness to assist while refraining from dictating solutions. The minister also previewed the upcoming Quad meeting focused on the Indo-Pacific region and advised for strengthening ties through shared interests with the US, promoting realism over ideological divides.

