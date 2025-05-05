Left Menu

Innovative Green Technology from UAEU: Transforming Palm Waste into Eco-Friendly Insulators

Research at UAE University innovatively converts palm waste into biodegradable thermal insulators using advanced aerogel technology. This initiative not only enhances sustainability but also addresses key environmental challenges, aligning with the UAE's sustainable development goals for clean energy and waste management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 11:33 IST
Innovative Green Technology from UAEU: Transforming Palm Waste into Eco-Friendly Insulators
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a groundbreaking initiative, the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) is pioneering the transformation of palm waste into environmentally-friendly thermal insulators using cutting-edge aerogel technology.

Led by Professor Basim Abu-Jdayil, Chair of the Chemical and Petroleum Engineering Department at the College of Engineering, the research employs innovative methods to enhance biopolymers, creating biodegradable insulators. These compounds are rigorously tested to achieve optimal properties, offering a promising environmentally and economically advantageous solution by addressing pressing waste management issues.

The ongoing research, in collaboration with both local and international academic institutions, plays a significant role in supporting sustainability goals. It targets challenges such as electricity consumption, carbon emissions, and waste management, thereby aligning with the UAE's broader objectives of promoting clean energy and sustainable urban development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025