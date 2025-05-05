Innovative Green Technology from UAEU: Transforming Palm Waste into Eco-Friendly Insulators

In a groundbreaking initiative, the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) is pioneering the transformation of palm waste into environmentally-friendly thermal insulators using cutting-edge aerogel technology.

Led by Professor Basim Abu-Jdayil, Chair of the Chemical and Petroleum Engineering Department at the College of Engineering, the research employs innovative methods to enhance biopolymers, creating biodegradable insulators. These compounds are rigorously tested to achieve optimal properties, offering a promising environmentally and economically advantageous solution by addressing pressing waste management issues.

The ongoing research, in collaboration with both local and international academic institutions, plays a significant role in supporting sustainability goals. It targets challenges such as electricity consumption, carbon emissions, and waste management, thereby aligning with the UAE's broader objectives of promoting clean energy and sustainable urban development.

(With inputs from agencies.)