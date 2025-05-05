Tensions Rise as Chinese Aircraft and Vessels Operate Near Taiwan amidst Public Opinion Shift

Amid escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence reported the detection of six sorties from the People's Liberation Army aircraft and vessels by 6 am local time on Monday. Of these, four sorties breached Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone in the north, southwest, and east.

Taiwan responded by deploying its air force, naval ships, and coastal missile systems to monitor the heightened activity, part of a broader pattern of increased Chinese maneuvers around the island. This situation comes amid China's continuing claims over Taiwan, which it considers a part of its territory despite the island's independent governance since 1949.

Meanwhile, a joint survey by the Carter Center and Emory University highlighted a significant shift in Chinese public opinion. More than half of the respondents opposed the use of force for unification with Taiwan, contrasting with a previous survey where a majority favored military action.

(With inputs from agencies.)