Taipei is taking action as Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs initiates a project to challenge China's "legal warfare" regarding UN Resolution 2758. The move comes after Somalia banned entry to individuals using Taiwanese passports, aligning with China's "one China" principle, according to the Taipei Times.

The International Air Transport Association confirms the travel restrictions for Taiwanese passport holders to Somalia. Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its objection, warning citizens against travel to Somalia until the ban is lifted. China's Foreign Ministry supported Somalia's decision, highlighting Beijing's influence in the move.

Beijing has consistently leveraged UN Resolution 2758 to reduce Taiwan's global presence, an action questioned by a US representative at the UN. Taiwan plans to collaborate with international allies to counteract these moves, ensuring its expressed opposition and continued presence in the international arena.

