India-Maldives Naval Exercise Strengthens Regional Cooperation

In a significant move reflecting India's commitment to regional cooperation, the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sharda has reached the Maafilaafushi Atoll in the Maldives. This marks the beginning of a comprehensive Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) exercise scheduled from May 4 to May 10, as announced by the Indian Navy.

The deployment underscores the robust maritime partnership between India and the Maldives and aligns with the MAHASAGAR vision—Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions. This exercise is pivotal in enhancing interoperability between the Indian Navy and the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF), focusing on disaster response coordination, search and rescue operations, medical assistance, logistical support, joint drills, training sessions, and community engagement post-natural disasters.

Anchoring the collaborative spirit is India's strategic focus, recognized by the Ministry of External Affairs, on being a net security provider and a key ally under the 'Neighbourhood First' policy. This initiative not only ensures effective disaster response but also fortifies India's role in enhancing peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region.

(With inputs from agencies.)