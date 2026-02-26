Left Menu

From SAGAR to MAHASAGAR: India's Maritime Revolution

India's maritime strategy has evolved from SAGAR to MAHASAGAR, reflecting its growing naval capabilities and diplomatic reach. This shift positions India as a pivotal player in maritime security and cooperative engagement across the Indo-Pacific, with initiatives like Milan 2026 highlighting its expanded role and strategic maturity.

Over the past decade, India's maritime strategy has undergone significant evolution, transitioning from the regional focus of SAGAR to the globally oriented philosophy of MAHASAGAR. This change is a testament to India's rising naval capabilities and growing diplomatic influence.

Initially, SAGAR, articulated in 2015 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasized security cooperation and economic integration within the Indian Ocean Region. It positioned India as a 'net security provider' in the region. However, with shifting geopolitical dynamics in the Indo-Pacific, India unveiled the MAHASAGAR vision in 2025, signifying a broader, globally integrated maritime approach.

This new doctrine, exemplified by Exercise Milan 2026, showcases India's commitment to advancing maritime security and cooperation across a wide array of regions. Through expansive joint exercises and diplomatic engagements, India emphasizes peace, stability, and prosperity, positioning itself as a proactive architect of a cooperative maritime order.

