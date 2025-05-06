Left Menu

UNSC Grills Pakistan: Tensions Rise Amid Kashmir Crisis

The United Nations Security Council members questioned Pakistan in a closed-door meeting about the Kashmir situation, expressing concerns over terrorism and military escalations. Pakistan faced international pressure to resolve issues bilaterally with India, amid regional security tensions and decreasing water flows affecting its agriculture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 10:28 IST
UNSC Grills Pakistan: Tensions Rise Amid Kashmir Crisis
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent closed-door meeting, the United Nations Security Council members confronted Pakistan with tough questions concerning the Kashmir crisis, according to sources in New York. Convened at Pakistan's request, the session reflected the escalating tensions between the South Asian neighbors, India and Pakistan.

The Security Council's 15 members scrutinized the narrative pushed by Pakistan, refusing to accept their 'false flag' claims and probing into the involvement of Lashkar-e-Taiba, a terrorist organization linked to Pakistan, in recent attacks. The council condemned the attack and called for accountability, drawing attention to the targeting of individuals based on religious beliefs.

As Pakistan endeavors to internationalize the dispute, it receives advice to seek bilateral solutions with India. Meanwhile, domestic challenges mount as reduced water flows from the Chenab threaten agricultural irrigation, and Lufthansa Airlines' decision to bypass Pakistani airspace adds to the country's setbacks. The ongoing closure of Indian airspace further compounds the complications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025