UNSC Grills Pakistan: Tensions Rise Amid Kashmir Crisis

In a recent closed-door meeting, the United Nations Security Council members confronted Pakistan with tough questions concerning the Kashmir crisis, according to sources in New York. Convened at Pakistan's request, the session reflected the escalating tensions between the South Asian neighbors, India and Pakistan.

The Security Council's 15 members scrutinized the narrative pushed by Pakistan, refusing to accept their 'false flag' claims and probing into the involvement of Lashkar-e-Taiba, a terrorist organization linked to Pakistan, in recent attacks. The council condemned the attack and called for accountability, drawing attention to the targeting of individuals based on religious beliefs.

As Pakistan endeavors to internationalize the dispute, it receives advice to seek bilateral solutions with India. Meanwhile, domestic challenges mount as reduced water flows from the Chenab threaten agricultural irrigation, and Lufthansa Airlines' decision to bypass Pakistani airspace adds to the country's setbacks. The ongoing closure of Indian airspace further compounds the complications.

