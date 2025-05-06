Vatican Goes Dark: Security Tightens Ahead of Papal Conclave

The Vatican will plunge into digital silence as part of heightened security measures for the upcoming papal conclave, it was revealed. With the conclave to elect the next pope set for Wednesday, all mobile phone signals will be deactivated, according to reports from Italian state media cited by CNN.

Starting at 3 pm local time, the day of the conclave, the Vatican will initiate signal jammers around the Sistine Chapel, employing rigorous strategies to protect the integrity of the secretive process. The conclave marks a historical event where 133 cardinals are tasked with selecting a new pontiff in a confidential setting, a tradition dating back to the Middle Ages.

Vatican spokespersons confirmed that all cardinals relinquished their electronic devices to maintain absolute secrecy during the conclave. Meanwhile, increased security measures envelop St Peter's Square, guarding against potential threats with metal detectors and anti-drone systems. This echoes similar precautions during previous conclaves, including Pope Francis' election.

(With inputs from agencies.)