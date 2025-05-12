Israeli Hostage Edan Alexander's Journey to Freedom

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 12 (ANI/TPS): Freed Israeli hostage Edan Alexander is currently under the care of the International Committee of the Red Cross, stationed in Khan Younis, as reported by an Israeli security source.

Following an agreement facilitated by representatives from Egypt and Hamas, Alexander was released to the Red Cross after completing necessary formalities. He is soon to undertake a brief journey—approximately 15 minutes—by vehicle to a specialized Israeli Defense Forces unit. This unit will escort him to the Re'im reception facility, where his family and high-ranking American officials eagerly anticipate his arrival.

This significant transfer marks the initial phase of Alexander's repatriation to Israel, signaling a hopeful closure to this challenging episode. (ANI/TPS)

(With inputs from agencies.)