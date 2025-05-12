Left Menu

Israeli Hostage Edan Alexander's Journey to Freedom

Freed Israeli hostage Edan Alexander has been handed over to the Red Cross in Khan Younis and is set to reunite with his family in Israel, marking the start of his return home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 21:47 IST
Israeli Hostage Edan Alexander's Journey to Freedom
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 12 (ANI/TPS): Freed Israeli hostage Edan Alexander is currently under the care of the International Committee of the Red Cross, stationed in Khan Younis, as reported by an Israeli security source.

Following an agreement facilitated by representatives from Egypt and Hamas, Alexander was released to the Red Cross after completing necessary formalities. He is soon to undertake a brief journey—approximately 15 minutes—by vehicle to a specialized Israeli Defense Forces unit. This unit will escort him to the Re'im reception facility, where his family and high-ranking American officials eagerly anticipate his arrival.

This significant transfer marks the initial phase of Alexander's repatriation to Israel, signaling a hopeful closure to this challenging episode. (ANI/TPS)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025