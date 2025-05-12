Spectacular UAE President's Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses Dazzles ParisLongchamp

In a grand display of Arabian horse racing, the 32nd edition of the UAE President's Cup captivated audiences at the hallowed ParisLongchamp Racecourse, marking a significant milestone on European soil. Forming part of an esteemed event line-up alongside the Emirates French Guineas, the occasion underscored the global allure of Arabian heritage.

Stealing the spotlight, the President of the UAE Cup - Coupe d'Europe des Chevaux Arabes (Gr1 PA) witnessed Luwsail, owned by Al Shaqab Racing and astutely managed by trainer Jean de Mieulle, emerge victorious. Ridden by Faleh Bughenaim, Luwsail clinched the title with a commanding performance over 2,000 metres, reinforcing his supremacy following a previous triumph at Doncaster.

The event, supported by high-profile patron Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, drew influential figures and furthered the UAE's commitment to global Arabian racing. Alongside the Arabian festivity, other noteworthy races included Henri Matisse's triumph in the Emirates Poule d'Essai des Poulains and Zarigana's success in the Emirates Poule d'Essai des Pouliches, reflecting a broader narrative of equine excellence.

