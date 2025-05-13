Left Menu

India Condemns Pakistan's Support for Terrorism, Calls for Global Accountability

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has criticized Pakistan's alleged history of endorsing terrorism, urging it to face the consequences. This response follows Pakistan's statement about self-defense against India's actions. India is pressing for international recognition of terrorist groups linked to Pakistan and has shared evidence with the UNSC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:01 IST
India Condemns Pakistan's Support for Terrorism, Calls for Global Accountability
Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal (Image: YouTube@Ministry of External Affairs, India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of External Affairs vehemently responded Tuesday to claims by the Pakistan Foreign Office, underscoring Pakistan's historical support for terrorism and its accountability for the aftermath. Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal dismissed Pakistan's efforts to shirk responsibility, citing its extensive terrorism support record.

Jaiswal highlighted Indian counter-terror efforts, targeting infrastructures responsible for global casualties. He challenged Pakistan to accept the evolving norm in counter-terrorism and adapt accordingly. Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar defended recent strikes as self-defense against India's cross-border operations, rejecting accusations of regional dominance.

India reiterated the connection between the Pahalgam attack and The Resistance Front (TRF), advocating for its UN listing. Despite TRF retracting responsibility claims, India remains steadfast in its UN representation, seeking decisive action from the UNSC. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri recalled Pakistan's interference in downplaying TRF's role in international forums.

(With inputs from agencies.)

