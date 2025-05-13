India Condemns Pakistan's Support for Terrorism, Calls for Global Accountability

The Ministry of External Affairs vehemently responded Tuesday to claims by the Pakistan Foreign Office, underscoring Pakistan's historical support for terrorism and its accountability for the aftermath. Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal dismissed Pakistan's efforts to shirk responsibility, citing its extensive terrorism support record.

Jaiswal highlighted Indian counter-terror efforts, targeting infrastructures responsible for global casualties. He challenged Pakistan to accept the evolving norm in counter-terrorism and adapt accordingly. Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar defended recent strikes as self-defense against India's cross-border operations, rejecting accusations of regional dominance.

India reiterated the connection between the Pahalgam attack and The Resistance Front (TRF), advocating for its UN listing. Despite TRF retracting responsibility claims, India remains steadfast in its UN representation, seeking decisive action from the UNSC. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri recalled Pakistan's interference in downplaying TRF's role in international forums.

