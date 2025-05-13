Taiwan to Monitor Entertainers' Political Stances in China

The Mainland Affairs Council of Taiwan has announced an investigation into Taiwanese entertainers in China suspected of making statements that could undermine Taiwan's sovereignty. This comes amid allegations that these actions may align with Chinese authorities' efforts around the first anniversary of President William Lai's inauguration, as reported by the Taipei Times.

Minister Chiu Chui-cheng indicated that some artists working in China face pressure to engage in political discourse or share content detrimental to Taiwan's status. In advance of Lai's anniversary, entertainers posing a threat to national sovereignty might be synchronized with the Chinese government, Chiu noted. The Ministry of Culture will scrutinize such behavior in accordance with legal guidelines.

The MAC has pointed out Beijing's escalating non-military maneuvers against Taiwan, which include psychological tactics and cultural influence. Highlighting the intensifying cross-strait tensions, Chiu warned that such strategies endanger regional security. Taiwanese artists experiencing difficulties in China are encouraged to return home, where they will find government support for their artistic freedom.

Chiu emphasized that the government intends to counsel and offer opportunities to entertainers wanting to return, aiming to shield them from mandated political activities. According to reports from the Taipei Times, the MAC website has provided directives for entertainers traveling to China, noting that political expression is often a requisite in China's entertainment industry.

Referencing a 2021 Chinese directive that mandates political compliance in the arts, the MAC advises caution for Taiwanese entertainers concerning their statements and the marketing of their work. With stringent oversight on celebrity expressions and performance legality, artists are urged to evaluate the risks involved with work in China.

Coinciding with this, the Taipei Times reports the cancellation of Fumei Temple's planned participation in Taiwan's annual pilgrimage due to concerns over unauthorized religious activities and potential political infiltration. The event's coordinating temple in Miaoli County revealed that the Chinese Taoism Association withdrew Fumei Temple to mitigate political controversy.

