Left Menu

Air Arabia Soars: Strong Q1 2025 Growth and Expansion

Air Arabia reported a 34% increase in net profit for Q1 2025, driven by robust passenger demand and network expansion. With an impressive 84% seat load factor, the airline added new routes, growing its fleet to 83 aircraft, while navigating economic challenges and focusing on strategic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 23:12 IST
Air Arabia Soars: Strong Q1 2025 Growth and Expansion
Air Arabia reports AED 355 million net profit in Q1 2025 as passenger numbers and routes grow. (Photo: WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Air Arabia, the pioneering low-cost carrier in the Middle East and North Africa, achieved remarkable financial and operational results in the first quarter of 2025. The airline reported a net profit of AED 355 million, marking a significant 34% rise compared to the AED 266 million recorded in the same period of 2024.

The Sharjah-based carrier achieved a turnover of AED 1.75 billion, reflecting a 14% growth over the previous year. More than 4.9 million passengers flew with Air Arabia from January to March 2025, representing an 11% increase, while maintaining an outstanding average seat load factor of 84%.

Chairman Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohammad Al Thani highlighted the airline's resilience and strategic flexibility, emphasizing their commitment to expanding connectivity and exploring new markets. Despite challenges such as fuel price volatility, currency fluctuations, and supply chain issues, Air Arabia added seven new routes to its global network and increased its fleet to 83 Airbus aircraft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025