Air Arabia Soars: Strong Q1 2025 Growth and Expansion

Air Arabia, the pioneering low-cost carrier in the Middle East and North Africa, achieved remarkable financial and operational results in the first quarter of 2025. The airline reported a net profit of AED 355 million, marking a significant 34% rise compared to the AED 266 million recorded in the same period of 2024.

The Sharjah-based carrier achieved a turnover of AED 1.75 billion, reflecting a 14% growth over the previous year. More than 4.9 million passengers flew with Air Arabia from January to March 2025, representing an 11% increase, while maintaining an outstanding average seat load factor of 84%.

Chairman Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohammad Al Thani highlighted the airline's resilience and strategic flexibility, emphasizing their commitment to expanding connectivity and exploring new markets. Despite challenges such as fuel price volatility, currency fluctuations, and supply chain issues, Air Arabia added seven new routes to its global network and increased its fleet to 83 Airbus aircraft.

