Israel Confronts Escalating Obesity Crisis: Urgent Action Required

Israel faces a worsening obesity crisis, with significant impacts on public health and the economy. Nearly 20% of young children suffer from obesity, and almost 60% of adults are overweight. Urgent governmental action is needed to mitigate health risks and economic costs associated with this epidemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 19:20 IST
Representative image (Photo/TPS). Image Credit: ANI
Israel is grappling with a severe obesity epidemic, with new data revealing that nearly one in five children aged 6-9 suffers from obesity. Close to a third of the nation's youth is classified as overweight, according to a report presented to the Knesset Health Committee.

Health officials and lawmakers have raised alarms about the escalating health and economic repercussions of the crisis. MK Yoni Mashriki highlighted the need for substantial budget allocations both to address and eradicate the issue. "The Health Committee will keep a close watch on governmental actions to combat this challenge," Mashriki declared.

Recent research indicates that nearly 60% of Israeli adults are overweight or obese, a situation costing the economy an estimated NIS 55.1 billion annually, around 2.9% of the GDP. Projections suggest worsening figures by 2030, necessitating immediate and coordinated national strategies to tackle the crisis effectively.

