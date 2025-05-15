Major Arrest: Israeli Forces Capture Terrorist Leader in Tubas Raid

In a significant security operation, Israeli forces have arrested the leader of a terrorist organization and another senior operative in the Palestinian village of Tubas, confirmed the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) on Thursday.

During the raid, authorities uncovered six M-16 rifles, a pistol, grenades, pipe bombs, gas cylinders, and other combat gear, indicating the operatives' readiness for further attacks. Shin Bet reports the suspects were involved in past violent activities and were planning new offensives.

This operation is part of a broader crackdown in which 6,000 wanted Palestinians have been detained in Judea and Samaria since October 7, 2023. Of these, over 40% have ties to the militant organization Hamas, underscoring ongoing security challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)