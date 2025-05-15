Left Menu

Jaishankar Reiterates Kashmir as Bilateral Issue Amid Mistrust with Pakistan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasizes Kashmir as a strictly bilateral issue amid tensions with Pakistan over terrorism and illegal occupation. He stresses talks on Kashmir should center around Pakistan vacating illegally occupied territories and outlines India's firm position against cross-border terrorism impacting the Indus Water Treaty agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:40 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stern assertion on Thursday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the Kashmir issue as a strictly bilateral matter, focusing on Pakistan's illegal occupation of Indian territory in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The Indian government remains open to discussions, provided they center on the vacating of illegally occupied areas.

Opening the Embassy of Honduras, Jaishankar reiterated, "The Kashmir issue has arisen again; what's crucial is addressing the illegally occupied Indian territories. Our stance has always been clear and firm, focusing on Pakistan dismantling its terrorism infrastructure." He dismissed any third-party involvement, emphasizing the bilateral nature of ties with Pakistan.

Jaishankar reiterated the importance of addressing terrorism, indicating discussions with Pakistan should pivot on Islamabad's action against terrorism and relinquishment of occupied territories. The Indus Water Treaty remains suspended amid ongoing cross-border terrorism, awaiting a credible cessation from Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

