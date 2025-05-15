Left Menu

Subtle Diplomacy: US Nudges Pakistan Towards India-Pakistan Ceasefire

Former diplomat KP Fabian outlines the subtle diplomatic role played by the US in encouraging Pakistan to pursue ceasefire talks with India following Operation Sindoor. While the US did not directly mediate, they helped push Pakistan in the right direction, ultimately leading to a cessation of hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:44 IST
Subtle Diplomacy: US Nudges Pakistan Towards India-Pakistan Ceasefire
KP Fabian says US did not mediate but helped push Pakistan toward ceasefire after Operation Sindoor. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

KP Fabian, a former diplomat, has elaborated on how the United States subtly influenced Pakistan to enter ceasefire talks with India following Operation Sindoor, without acting as mediators.

Fabian, in a conversation with ANI, clarified that US actions were not direct mediation but rather a gentle push to guide Pakistan towards initiating dialogue with India. The US administration, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, was involved in discreet discussions with officials of both nations, culminating in a fragile ceasefire.

Despite the US attempting to claim an overt role, Fabian argues their intervention was indirect, aiding Pakistan in deciding to seek peace. Concurrently, Fabian emphasized India's necessity to pursue the global designation of The Resistance Front as a terrorist organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025