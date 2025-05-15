Subtle Diplomacy: US Nudges Pakistan Towards India-Pakistan Ceasefire
Former diplomat KP Fabian outlines the subtle diplomatic role played by the US in encouraging Pakistan to pursue ceasefire talks with India following Operation Sindoor. While the US did not directly mediate, they helped push Pakistan in the right direction, ultimately leading to a cessation of hostilities.
KP Fabian, a former diplomat, has elaborated on how the United States subtly influenced Pakistan to enter ceasefire talks with India following Operation Sindoor, without acting as mediators.
Fabian, in a conversation with ANI, clarified that US actions were not direct mediation but rather a gentle push to guide Pakistan towards initiating dialogue with India. The US administration, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, was involved in discreet discussions with officials of both nations, culminating in a fragile ceasefire.
Despite the US attempting to claim an overt role, Fabian argues their intervention was indirect, aiding Pakistan in deciding to seek peace. Concurrently, Fabian emphasized India's necessity to pursue the global designation of The Resistance Front as a terrorist organization.
