Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A Strategic Shock for PoJK and Pakistan

UK-based activist Amjad Ayub Mirza praises India's Operation Sindoor for its strategic impact, causing panic among terrorists in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The operation's success highlights longstanding terror hubs in the region and showcases India's firm stance against cross-border terrorism, impacting Pakistan's governance and relations with neighboring countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:17 IST
Operation Sindoor: A Strategic Shock for PoJK and Pakistan
UK-based PoJK activist Amjad Ayub Mirza (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a commendation of India's recent counter-terrorism initiative, UK-based PoJK activist Amjad Ayub Mirza labeled Operation Sindoor a strategic turning point, reverberating through Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and unsettling the Pakistani military. Speaking exclusively to ANI, Mirza emphasized how India's resolve to counter terrorism has incited unease among terrorist groups, even before the operation commenced.

Mirza revealed that terror factions began fleeing their camps at the onset of Operation Sindoor, heralding its initial phase as a remarkable triumph. Numerous terror hideouts have been dismantled, and operatives are now in disarray. He highlighted PoJK and Gilgit-Baltistan as entrenched centers for terror, housing madrassas and camps linked to outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

From Leepa to the Jhelum Valley, Mirza reported rampant terror training, even within Muzaffarabad, the PoJK capital. These camps specialize in tactics to destabilize Jammu and Kashmir, including infiltration and drug smuggling. Mirza criticized Pakistan's focus on military endeavors over governance, branding the nation a "prison of ethnic groups," where rights suppression hinders political and economic freedoms.

Contrasting PoJK's lack of essential institutions with the infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, Mirza lamented the region's developmental neglect by the Pakistani military. Operation Sindoor, he asserted, carries geopolitical significance, disrupting trade routes from Peshawar to Karachi and serving as a caution to entities like China and Bangladesh's Yunus government. India's decisive stand against cross-border terrorism is clear, Mirza concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025