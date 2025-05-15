Operation Sindoor: A Strategic Shock for PoJK and Pakistan

In a commendation of India's recent counter-terrorism initiative, UK-based PoJK activist Amjad Ayub Mirza labeled Operation Sindoor a strategic turning point, reverberating through Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and unsettling the Pakistani military. Speaking exclusively to ANI, Mirza emphasized how India's resolve to counter terrorism has incited unease among terrorist groups, even before the operation commenced.

Mirza revealed that terror factions began fleeing their camps at the onset of Operation Sindoor, heralding its initial phase as a remarkable triumph. Numerous terror hideouts have been dismantled, and operatives are now in disarray. He highlighted PoJK and Gilgit-Baltistan as entrenched centers for terror, housing madrassas and camps linked to outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

From Leepa to the Jhelum Valley, Mirza reported rampant terror training, even within Muzaffarabad, the PoJK capital. These camps specialize in tactics to destabilize Jammu and Kashmir, including infiltration and drug smuggling. Mirza criticized Pakistan's focus on military endeavors over governance, branding the nation a "prison of ethnic groups," where rights suppression hinders political and economic freedoms.

Contrasting PoJK's lack of essential institutions with the infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, Mirza lamented the region's developmental neglect by the Pakistani military. Operation Sindoor, he asserted, carries geopolitical significance, disrupting trade routes from Peshawar to Karachi and serving as a caution to entities like China and Bangladesh's Yunus government. India's decisive stand against cross-border terrorism is clear, Mirza concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)