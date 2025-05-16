Protests Erupt in Gilgit-Baltistan Over Arrests of Key Leaders

Tensions escalated in Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday as large-scale protests broke out following the arrest of five prominent leaders of the Gilgit-Baltistan Awami Action Committee, including chairperson Ehsan Ali Advocate. The arrests occurred just days before the scheduled Grand Jirga on May 26, inciting anger among supporters who perceive the move as an effort to stifle voices championing regional rights.

As reported by Dawn, demonstrations took place in cities such as Gilgit, Skardu, and Aliabad in Hunza, with significant turnouts of protestors chanting slogans and brandishing banners demanding justice. Many blocked the vital Karakoram Highway, asserting they will not relent until their leaders are released. The impending Grand Jirga was to tackle long-standing issues regarding the ownership and management of natural resources, a highly sensitive subject for the people of the region.

The detained leaders, Ehsan Ali Advocate, Engineer Mahboob Wali, Masoodul Rehman, Asghar Shah, and Waheed Hassan, were reportedly apprehended from various locations in Gilgit on Wednesday evening. According to Dawn, they were brought before an anti-terrorism court the following day, which granted a 14-day physical remand. Currently, they are held at the Airport Police Station. The arrests, carried out under anti-terrorism laws, cite accusations of hate speech and anti-state activities amid recent Pakistan-India border tensions. The First Information Report (FIR) reportedly names 16 ACC leaders in total.

The Awami Action Committee denounced the arrests, labeling them a political maneuver aimed at disrupting the jirga and quelling the rising demand for local self-governance. Civil society groups and rights activists express concern over a potential wider crackdown on peaceful political activities in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)