Left Menu

Protests Erupt in Gilgit-Baltistan Over Arrests of Key Leaders

Major protests erupted in Gilgit-Baltistan after the arrest of five key leaders of the Awami Action Committee. The arrests just days before a critical Grand Jirga have caused widespread anger among supporters, who view them as an attempt to silence advocacy for regional rights and natural resource control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 15:51 IST
Protests Erupt in Gilgit-Baltistan Over Arrests of Key Leaders
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Tensions escalated in Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday as large-scale protests broke out following the arrest of five prominent leaders of the Gilgit-Baltistan Awami Action Committee, including chairperson Ehsan Ali Advocate. The arrests occurred just days before the scheduled Grand Jirga on May 26, inciting anger among supporters who perceive the move as an effort to stifle voices championing regional rights.

As reported by Dawn, demonstrations took place in cities such as Gilgit, Skardu, and Aliabad in Hunza, with significant turnouts of protestors chanting slogans and brandishing banners demanding justice. Many blocked the vital Karakoram Highway, asserting they will not relent until their leaders are released. The impending Grand Jirga was to tackle long-standing issues regarding the ownership and management of natural resources, a highly sensitive subject for the people of the region.

The detained leaders, Ehsan Ali Advocate, Engineer Mahboob Wali, Masoodul Rehman, Asghar Shah, and Waheed Hassan, were reportedly apprehended from various locations in Gilgit on Wednesday evening. According to Dawn, they were brought before an anti-terrorism court the following day, which granted a 14-day physical remand. Currently, they are held at the Airport Police Station. The arrests, carried out under anti-terrorism laws, cite accusations of hate speech and anti-state activities amid recent Pakistan-India border tensions. The First Information Report (FIR) reportedly names 16 ACC leaders in total.

The Awami Action Committee denounced the arrests, labeling them a political maneuver aimed at disrupting the jirga and quelling the rising demand for local self-governance. Civil society groups and rights activists express concern over a potential wider crackdown on peaceful political activities in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025