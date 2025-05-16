Tibetan Plea at UK Parliamentary Event Highlights Repression

During a recent UK parliamentary event titled "United Voices: A Joint Discussion About Freedom," organized by the Central Tibet Administration, Kunga, Secretary of the Office of Tibet in London, delivered a compelling speech focusing on the plight of Tibetan freedoms under Chinese rule.

The event, co-hosted by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on North Korea and Fortify Rights, was presided over by David Smith MP and John Glen MP. Kunga underscored the Chinese government's systematic repression of Tibetan Buddhism, including the surveillance of monasteries and the imposition of political indoctrination on monks and nuns.

Citing the long-running disappearance of the Panchen Lama and the recent death of Tulku Hungkar Dorje, Kunga portrayed these instances as part of a broader, alarming trend of Chinese transnational repression. He called on the UK government to affirm the Dalai Lama's sole authority in matters of reincarnation, and to push for transparency on these cases at both bilateral and international forums.

(With inputs from agencies.)