Left Menu

Tibetan Plea at UK Parliamentary Event Highlights Repression

Kunga, Secretary of the Office of Tibet in London, addressed a UK parliamentary event spotlighting China's infringement on Tibetan freedoms. He linked this to wider global consequences and urged the UK to support resolutions for Tibetan autonomy and transparency, while promoting the Dalai Lama's teachings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 18:20 IST
Tibetan Plea at UK Parliamentary Event Highlights Repression
Office of Tibet in London (Image: X@CTA_TibetdotNet). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

During a recent UK parliamentary event titled "United Voices: A Joint Discussion About Freedom," organized by the Central Tibet Administration, Kunga, Secretary of the Office of Tibet in London, delivered a compelling speech focusing on the plight of Tibetan freedoms under Chinese rule.

The event, co-hosted by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on North Korea and Fortify Rights, was presided over by David Smith MP and John Glen MP. Kunga underscored the Chinese government's systematic repression of Tibetan Buddhism, including the surveillance of monasteries and the imposition of political indoctrination on monks and nuns.

Citing the long-running disappearance of the Panchen Lama and the recent death of Tulku Hungkar Dorje, Kunga portrayed these instances as part of a broader, alarming trend of Chinese transnational repression. He called on the UK government to affirm the Dalai Lama's sole authority in matters of reincarnation, and to push for transparency on these cases at both bilateral and international forums.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025