UK Activist Hails Operation Sindoor as a Stand Against Terror

UK-based activist Jamil Maqsood lauds India's Operation Sindoor for combating terrorism, highlighting Pakistan's role in nurturing extremism. He criticizes Pakistan's policy of supporting extremist groups and emphasizes the need for international awareness of the dire conditions in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 18:25 IST
UK Activist Hails Operation Sindoor as a Stand Against Terror
PoJK activist Jamil Maqsood (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent interview with ANI, UK-based activist and PoJK native Jamil Maqsood praised India's Operation Sindoor as a decisive response to terrorism following the Pahalgam attack. Maqsood, who has been a long-time advocate for PoJK and Gilgit-Baltistan rights, asserted that the operation sent a strong message to both terrorist factions and Pakistan's military, which he accused of fueling extremism for decades.

Maqsood highlighted Pakistan's reputation as a terrorist safe haven, noting that India's actions reminded the global community of its capacity and resolve to combat such threats. Citing the use of Pakistan as a training ground for international terrorist organizations, Maqsood emphasized the operation's importance in maintaining global peace and security.

Addressing changing geopolitical dynamics, Maqsood warned of the emboldening of extremist groups and criticized Pakistan's governmental policies supporting these ideologies. He painted a bleak picture of life under Pakistani control in PoJK, citing systemic neglect and human rights violations, and described Operation Sindoor as a symbolic stance by India against these injustices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

