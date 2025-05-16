Global Unity on Climate Change: Highlights from the Sagarmatha Sambaad

Nepali Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba announced that the participants at the Sagarmatha Sambaad have pledged support to Nepal's efforts to tackle climate change. During the inaugural press conference of the three-day summit, she noted widespread backing for Nepal's stance on environmental issues.

The Foreign Minister expressed gratitude as world delegations, including those from the Middle East and other mountain-less regions, endorsed Nepal's climate change initiatives. "Their commitments are noteworthy as they recognize the interconnectedness of the global climate," Deuba stated. Delegates called for unified actions to mitigate climate impacts on mountains and beyond.

On the summit's first day, officials like Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli took the stage, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres shared his support via video. The event also saw presentations of climate strategies, including Nepal's Nationally Determined Contribution. Leaders underscored the urgency of coordinated responses to climate risks.

Distinguished speakers such as India's Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav and China's Vice Chairman Xiao Jie detailed the far-reaching effects of climate challenges. Representatives from 13 nations, joined by international organizations like the World Bank and SAARC, addressed key climate strategies necessary for future stability.

The discussions were enriched by insights from ambassadors and envoys like Egypt's Noha Hamdy Ahmed ElGebaly and representatives advocating for local climate finance and biodiversity. These inputs aim to shape more robust national climate adaptation strategies.

Incorporating perspectives from diverse global players, the conference underscored a shared commitment to addressing climate change and its vast implications. High-level involvement from countries including Bangladesh, Bhutan, and the UK highlighted an international resolve to usher in climate resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)