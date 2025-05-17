Left Menu

DHS Considers Controversial Reality Show: 'The American'

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is evaluating a reality TV proposal where immigrants compete for American citizenship. Titled 'The American,' the show aims to highlight America's allure. Despite controversy over its format, producer Rob Worsoff argues it celebrates immigrants' stories without marginalizing participants.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is currently reviewing a provocative reality television show concept where immigrants vie for American citizenship, CNN has reported. According to a DHS spokesperson, the program is undergoing an initial assessment, and no decisions have been made about its approval.

Rob Worsoff, a Canadian immigrant and seasoned television producer, spearheads the show. Known for his work on 'The Millionaire Matchmaker' and 'Duck Dynasty,' Worsoff has engaged with DHS as early as the Obama Administration and hopes to present a 'positive love letter to America' through his new project.

Despite criticisms of the format, Worsoff defends the show, stressing that contestants are individuals with strong candidacy for citizenship. He envisions the series as a platform to celebrate their journeys, offering insights into their lives while creating opportunities for participants to ascend to American life more swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

