United in Diversity: A Club's Pride Amid Controversy
Manchester United coach Michael Carrick endorsed the club's commitment to diversity after controversial remarks by co-owner Jim Ratcliffe about immigration. Ratcliffe's comments sparked criticism from political and public figures. Carrick emphasized the club's global impact and dedication to equality and respect within its culture.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 20-02-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 22:33 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Manchester United's interim head coach Michael Carrick has reiterated the club's dedication to cultural diversity after co-owner Jim Ratcliffe made contentious remarks about immigration in Britain.
Ratcliffe, a British billionaire and owner of INEOS, apologized following widespread criticism, including from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, for suggesting the nation had been 'colonized' by immigrants.
While Carrick refrained from adding to the club's official response, he highlighted Manchester United's pride in its inclusive culture, reinforcing the team's commitment to equality and global impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Crystal Palace Fined for Controversial Banner in Premier League Clash
Amit Shah: Unity in Language, Empowerment in Diversity
India's Crude Oil Strategy: Balancing Geopolitical Risks and Supply Diversity
Sanatan Premier League: Cricket for a Noble Cause
Itkhori Mahotsav: A Celebration of Cultural and Religious Diversity