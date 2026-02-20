United in Diversity: A Club's Pride Amid Controversy

Manchester United's interim head coach Michael Carrick has reiterated the club's dedication to cultural diversity after co-owner Jim Ratcliffe made contentious remarks about immigration in Britain.

Ratcliffe, a British billionaire and owner of INEOS, apologized following widespread criticism, including from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, for suggesting the nation had been 'colonized' by immigrants.

While Carrick refrained from adding to the club's official response, he highlighted Manchester United's pride in its inclusive culture, reinforcing the team's commitment to equality and global impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)