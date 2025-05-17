Left Menu

India Sends High-Level Delegation to Witness Historical Inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, leads an Indian delegation to the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV in Vatican City, endorsed by PM Modi who expressed commitment to ongoing dialogue with the Holy See. The Pope, Chicago-born Robert Prevost, marks a significant moment with his US origins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 11:40 IST
India Sends High-Level Delegation to Witness Historical Inauguration of Pope Leo XIV
Harivansh, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha and Yanthungo Patton, Deputy Chief Minister Nagaland (Image source: Dy Chairman Rajya Sabha Office). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, has been appointed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lead India's delegation at the Vatican City ceremony for the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV. Accompanying him is Yanthungo Patton, Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland, to represent India at this significant event on May 18.

The delegation departed for Rome from Delhi on Saturday. Prime Minister Modi, while extending felicitations to Pope Leo XIV, emphasized India's stance on fostering dialogue and mutual engagement with the Holy See to uphold common values. The Pope's leadership is seen as pivotal to promoting global peace and collaboration.

Pope Leo XIV, originally Robert Prevost from Chicago, was elected on May 8 as the first US-born Pontiff, a decision that resonates strongly across the Americas. At his inaugural meeting with Cardinals, the new Pope indicated his desire to follow the legacy of Pope Leo XIII in addressing social issues stemmed from industrial change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025