India Sends High-Level Delegation to Witness Historical Inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, has been appointed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lead India's delegation at the Vatican City ceremony for the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV. Accompanying him is Yanthungo Patton, Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland, to represent India at this significant event on May 18.

The delegation departed for Rome from Delhi on Saturday. Prime Minister Modi, while extending felicitations to Pope Leo XIV, emphasized India's stance on fostering dialogue and mutual engagement with the Holy See to uphold common values. The Pope's leadership is seen as pivotal to promoting global peace and collaboration.

Pope Leo XIV, originally Robert Prevost from Chicago, was elected on May 8 as the first US-born Pontiff, a decision that resonates strongly across the Americas. At his inaugural meeting with Cardinals, the new Pope indicated his desire to follow the legacy of Pope Leo XIII in addressing social issues stemmed from industrial change.

