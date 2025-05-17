Sharp Tensions: India's Missile Strike Sparks New Era in Indo-Pak Relations

Robinder Sachdev, a foreign affairs expert, has delved into escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's admission of an Indian missile strike on Pakistan's Nur Khan Airbase. This strike, Sachdev points out, is a noteworthy escalation, targeting a key military hub considered to be Pakistan's military nerve center.

He highlights that the shockwave from Shahbaz Sharif's admission underlines a shift in India's security strategy, showcasing its precision and expanded military reach. Sachdev mentions that with India's new retaliatory doctrine, the time for ambiguity is over—New Delhi will adopt a stance that does not hesitate to strike vital military targets when provoked.

Commenting on India's decision to dispatch an all-party delegation abroad, Sachdev applauds the initiative for countering Pakistan's narrative on the global stage. He remarks on the unified approach's significance, emphasizing that India stands collectively across party lines against cross-border terrorism, underlining its resolute position against Pakistan's ongoing provocations.

(With inputs from agencies.)