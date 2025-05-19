UAE Extends Condolences After Tragic Helicopter Collision in Finland

The United Arab Emirates has shown its support and solidarity with Finland and Estonia after a tragic incident involving the collision of two helicopters near Eura Airport, which led to several casualties.

In response to the accident, the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement expressing its deep condolences to the Finnish and Estonian governments, emphasizing their shared grief during this difficult time.

The ministry also extended heartfelt sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this unfortunate accident, underlining the UAE's commitment to stand by the nations in times of hardship.

