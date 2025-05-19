Left Menu

UAE Extends Condolences After Tragic Helicopter Collision in Finland

The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with Finland and Estonia following a tragic helicopter collision near Eura Airport, which resulted in multiple fatalities. The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed sincere condolences to both nations and the victims' families affected by the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 09:51 IST
Representative Image (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates has shown its support and solidarity with Finland and Estonia after a tragic incident involving the collision of two helicopters near Eura Airport, which led to several casualties.

In response to the accident, the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement expressing its deep condolences to the Finnish and Estonian governments, emphasizing their shared grief during this difficult time.

The ministry also extended heartfelt sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this unfortunate accident, underlining the UAE's commitment to stand by the nations in times of hardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

