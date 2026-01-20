Tragedy in Sports City: Dangerous Pit Claims Lives, Sparks Outrage
An open pit at Sports City Plot No. 2 led to fatal accidents, including the death of software engineer Yuvraj Mehta. Despite infrastructure developments, the site lacked safety measures like barricades. The incident raised concerns about negligence, resulting in the arrest of a developer.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic series of events, an unbarricaded pit at Sports City Plot No. 2 has resulted in deadly accidents, including the fatal crash of software engineer Yuvraj Mehta and a prior incident involving truck driver Gurvinder Singh.
Locals have criticized the glaring absence of safety measures at the site, which has turned into a dangerous hazard amidst surrounding infrastructure and road developments. Despite repeated warnings, no barricades or warning signs were put up, leading to these unfortunate events.
The case has sparked outrage, with accusations of gross negligence directed at developers and local authorities. This has culminated in the arrest of Abhay Kumar, a director of MZ Wiztown, as part of an ongoing investigation into the incidents.

