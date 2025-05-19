Housing Costs Climb in Israel: April Construction Prices Soar

Tel Aviv, Israel - New statistics from Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics reveal a 0.1% hike in the residential construction input price index in April 2025, reaching 138.4 points.

This marks a 3.6% increase since the year's start. Notably, excluding wages, the index saw a decrease of 0.2%.

Examining year-on-year data, the index rose by 6.4% from April 2024 to April 2025. This was largely due to a 10.2% surge in wages and a 3.6% uptick in materials and products prices.

In April, prices of materials like glass and construction iron dipped alongside the equipment rental index, while those for wood and tiles edged up. Wages increased by 0.5%, with minor fluctuations across construction segments.

