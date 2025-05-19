Left Menu

UK Court Denies Nirav Modi's 10th Bail Request Amidst $1 Billion PNB Fraud Case

The UK High Court has once again denied bail to Nirav Modi, the accused in the $1 billion Punjab National Bank fraud, marking his tenth failed attempt since 2019. His extradition to India has been approved, with the CBI and ED continuing to oppose his bids for freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:45 IST
UK Court Denies Nirav Modi's 10th Bail Request Amidst $1 Billion PNB Fraud Case
Nirav Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK High Court has again rejected bail for Nirav Modi, who stands accused in the $1 billion Punjab National Bank fraud. The decision on Thursday, May 15, marks his tenth unsuccessful attempt to secure release since his arrest in 2019.

An official statement from the Enforcement Directorate on X (formerly Twitter) detailed the court's dismissal of Modi's fourth bail plea. It highlighted the court's consideration of money laundering charges against Modi and the confiscation of fraudulent assets, affirming the UK's commitment to hold him accountable.

The Central Bureau of Investigation also issued a statement, underscoring the prosecution's strong opposition to Modi's petition. The CBI affirmed their dedication with a specialized team sent to London to assist the Crown Prosecution Service in the case, keeping the fugitive in custody since his arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025