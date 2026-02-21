Left Menu

Delhi Court Rejects Bail in ECL's High-Profile Fraud Case

A Delhi court dismissed businessman Satya Prakash Bagla's bail plea in connection with the alleged Rs 315 crore fraud case involving Kolkata investors. Despite health concerns and legal arguments, the court cited serious allegations, ongoing investigations, and Bagla's past criminal history as reasons for the decision.

Updated: 21-02-2026 22:29 IST
  Country:
  • India

A bail plea by businessman Satya Prakash Bagla, implicated in a multi-crore fraud involving Kolkata-based investors, was dismissed by a Delhi court on Saturday. The court highlighted the serious nature of the allegations under Section 409 IPC, citing a significant breach of trust by an agent.

The Economic Offences Wing arrested Bagla for allegedly misrouting Rs 315 crore from Exclusive Capital Limited through complex transactions, benefiting personally. Judge Shunali Gupta emphasized the importance of ongoing investigations, noting that the money trail, criminal antecedents, and potential evidence tampering were key concerns.

The case started with a complaint from a senior citizen couple in Kolkata, accusing Bagla and other directors of siphoning investments for luxury purchases. While Bagla's bail plea mentioned medical grounds, the court found no urgent health issues unable to be managed within jail facilities, emphasizing that the legal proceedings could continue alongside National Company Law Tribunal cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

