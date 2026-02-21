Delhi Court Rejects Bail in ECL's High-Profile Fraud Case

A bail plea by businessman Satya Prakash Bagla, implicated in a multi-crore fraud involving Kolkata-based investors, was dismissed by a Delhi court on Saturday. The court highlighted the serious nature of the allegations under Section 409 IPC, citing a significant breach of trust by an agent.

The Economic Offences Wing arrested Bagla for allegedly misrouting Rs 315 crore from Exclusive Capital Limited through complex transactions, benefiting personally. Judge Shunali Gupta emphasized the importance of ongoing investigations, noting that the money trail, criminal antecedents, and potential evidence tampering were key concerns.

The case started with a complaint from a senior citizen couple in Kolkata, accusing Bagla and other directors of siphoning investments for luxury purchases. While Bagla's bail plea mentioned medical grounds, the court found no urgent health issues unable to be managed within jail facilities, emphasizing that the legal proceedings could continue alongside National Company Law Tribunal cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)