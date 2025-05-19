Left Menu

Gideon's Chariot: Israel Targets Hamas in Gaza Operation

In a significant operation named Gideon's Chariot, Israeli forces intensified their offensive against Hamas in Gaza, eliminating a commander of the Popular Resistance Committees. This operation aims to dismantle Hamas's capabilities and ensure the safety of Israeli citizens, with IDF ground troops advancing in both northern and southern Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:59 IST
Gideon's Chariot: Israel Targets Hamas in Gaza Operation
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a bold move early Monday, Israeli forces reportedly killed Ahmad Sarhan, a senior Palestinian terror operative in Khan Yunis, according to Palestinian media. The Press Service of Israel confirmed these developments amid escalating tensions in the region.

As part of Operation Gideon's Chariot, Lt Col Nadav Shoshani of the Israeli Defence Forces outlined the mission's clear objectives: to dismantle Hamas's military capabilities and secure the release of hostages. In recent days, the Israeli Air Force struck over 670 targets, highlighting a concerted effort to weaken Hamas.

Troops continue to operate deep in Gaza, targeting the terror infrastructure while providing warnings to civilians. As the operation unfolds, the Israeli military remains resolute in its mission against Hamas, with broad support from national and international entities. The conflict shows no signs of abating as IDF troops press forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

