Gideon's Chariot: Israel Targets Hamas in Gaza Operation

In a bold move early Monday, Israeli forces reportedly killed Ahmad Sarhan, a senior Palestinian terror operative in Khan Yunis, according to Palestinian media. The Press Service of Israel confirmed these developments amid escalating tensions in the region.

As part of Operation Gideon's Chariot, Lt Col Nadav Shoshani of the Israeli Defence Forces outlined the mission's clear objectives: to dismantle Hamas's military capabilities and secure the release of hostages. In recent days, the Israeli Air Force struck over 670 targets, highlighting a concerted effort to weaken Hamas.

Troops continue to operate deep in Gaza, targeting the terror infrastructure while providing warnings to civilians. As the operation unfolds, the Israeli military remains resolute in its mission against Hamas, with broad support from national and international entities. The conflict shows no signs of abating as IDF troops press forward.

