Over 23,000 Pakistanis Imprisoned Abroad: A Global Snapshot of Offences

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has disclosed to the National Assembly that over 23,000 Pakistani nationals are incarcerated in various countries worldwide, as reported by Dawn. The alarming data reveals that Saudi Arabia holds the highest number of these prisoners, with 12,156 individuals behind bars for diverse crimes.

During a session of the lower house, the ministry further detailed in a written response that the United Arab Emirates is home to the second-largest number of Pakistani inmates, totalling 5,292. In China, Pakistanis face imprisonment mainly due to drug-related crimes, including smuggling and narcotics offenses.

Additional reports indicate 450 Pakistanis in Bahrain face drug trafficking charges, while convictions in other regions such as Afghanistan, Qatar, Oman, and various European countries show a similar pattern of legal transgressions. The gamut of charges includes theft, murder, and sexual offenses, underscoring a persistent issue of legal entanglements for Pakistanis abroad.

