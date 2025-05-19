Left Menu

Taiwan's Global Advocacy Gathers Diplomatic Momentum Amid WHA Exclusion

Despite China's ongoing opposition to Taiwan's participation in international forums, Taiwan's allies bolster support for its inclusion in the WHA and other global organizations. A recent reception highlighted unwavering diplomatic support, emphasizing shared values of self-determination and global engagement.

  Taiwan

As China steadfastly blocks Taiwan's participation in international platforms, Taiwan's diplomatic allies have voiced renewed support for the island's inclusion in global organizations like the World Health Assembly (WHA). This support was notably expressed during a diplomatic reception hosted by Taiwan, as reported by Taiwan News on the eve of the WHA's 78th session.

Of Taiwan's diplomatic allies, 11 nations confirmed their backing for its participation in the WHA and other international bodies, with the Vatican being the sole exception by not issuing a statement. According to CNA, representatives from countries without formal ties to Taiwan also attended the event, indicating a broader interest in Taiwan's international involvement.

Haiti's Health Minister Bertrand Sinal reiterated his country's unwavering support for Taiwan's global presence, emphasizing the influence of Taiwan's advanced digital health technology on a recent Haitian health delegation visit. Sinal highlighted the partnership between Haiti and Taiwan as being based on 'shared values of self-determination, mutual respect, solidarity, and loyalty.' This comes after Haiti's mixed diplomatic involvement with China and CELAC, yet Sinal's statements stressed Haiti's steady support for Taiwan.

Palau's Vice President Raynold Oilouch also acknowledged Taiwan's significant role in enhancing his nation's health infrastructure, promising continued advocacy for Taiwan's rightful place at the WHA. His statements add to the Pacific allies' ongoing support for Taiwan's global recognition and participation.

Meanwhile, European politicians from the Formosa Club penned a joint letter to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus endorsing Taiwan's WHA inclusion. Taiwan, led by Health and Welfare Minister Chiu Tai-yuan, has prepared to attend sideline meetings and advocate its position during the upcoming assembly, Taiwan News reported.

