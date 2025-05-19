Abu Dhabi's Pioneering Skills Competition Empowers People of Determination

The Zayed Higher Organisation (ZHO) for People of Determination has unveiled its first-ever 'People of Determination Skills Competition 2025' in Abu Dhabi, attracting 137 students. Running from May 19 to 22, this pioneering event is focused on vocational training and social integration.

Participants comprise students from Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, all engaged in a Ministry of Education-accredited Work Readiness Skills Diploma Programme. This initiative, equivalent to a Level 2 vocational certificate, emphasizes practical skills like First Aid and Coffee Preparation through realistic simulations.

ZHO's Secretary-General, Abdullah Abdulali Al Humaidan, highlighted the competition's role in vocational empowerment and inclusion, viewing it as vital for confidence building and skill refinement. The annual event, developed with key stakeholders, aligns with UAE's vision for an inclusive society.

(With inputs from agencies.)