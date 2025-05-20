Abu Dhabi Launches Expansion of Innovative 'Nabdh' Community Hubs

The Department of Community Development (DCD) and the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi have signed a groundbreaking agreement to establish more 'Nabdh' community hubs throughout the emirate, aiming to provide inclusive spaces for engagement and connection among residents.

Hamad Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of DCD, emphasized the importance of these hubs in alignment with the Year of Community's goals, as they create environments that promote cooperation and shared experiences. The facilities will cater to all demographics by offering programs that improve residents' quality of life.

Saif Sultan Al Nasri, Acting Undersecretary of DMT, highlighted the significance of the modern infrastructure in enhancing social cohesion. This partnership reflects Abu Dhabi's commitment to developing high-standard social infrastructure and services that contribute to the dynamically evolving urban landscape of the Emirate.

(With inputs from agencies.)