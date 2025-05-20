Israel and Azerbaijan Forge Deeper Strategic Ties Amid Regional Tensions

In a bid to underscore their burgeoning security and diplomatic partnership, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz welcomed Azerbaijani counterpart Col.-Gen. Zakir Hasanov to Tel Aviv. Katz lauded the relationship as 'deep and strategic,' emphasizing Azerbaijan's support after the October 7 Hamas attack and its quiet mediation efforts between Israel and Turkey.

This notable meeting took place just weeks after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had to defer a trip to Baku due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The discussions follow Israel's diplomatic dance to deconflict with Turkey concerning Syrian issues, with Netanyahu advocating for the demilitarization of southern Syria to protect the Druze communities. Recently, the Israeli Defense Forces established a mobile medical unit in southern Syria to assist Druze residents affected by ethnic strife, as Turkey-backed Islamist President Ahmed al-Sharaa remains influential in the region.

Earlier in the month, IDF Operations Command Chief Oded Basiuk had a meeting with Turkish counterparts in Azerbaijan, exploring indirect channels to Syria's government under Ahmad al-Sharaa. Additionally, Katz noted Azerbaijan's public display of support in the Eurovision Song Contest, where Azerbaijani votes awarded Israeli singer Yuval Raphael top marks, symbolizing the profound friendship between the two nations. Azerbaijan, sharing a significant border with Iran, remains a crucial supplier of oil to Israel and a substantial purchaser of Israeli defense technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)