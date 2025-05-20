Amjad Ayub Mirza's Bold Move: Joining India's Global Advocacy

Amjad Ayub Mirza, a distinguished political analyst, author, and human rights advocate from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), has formally offered his expertise to the Government of India. He seeks to join the 59-member parliamentary delegation aiming to brief Western governments about Operation Sindoor and Pakistan's ongoing provocations, including cross-border terrorism and the usage of non-state actors.

In a public statement, Mirza underscored the strategic need to integrate voices from PoJK in global discussions. 'Our lands are being used as terror training grounds,' he warned, stressing the impact on residents under Pakistan's occupation. Emphasizing the significance of global awareness, he expressed readiness to engage with European and other international lawmakers about Pakistan's state-sponsored jihadi activities.

Mirza's goal is to highlight Pakistan's use of terror as diplomacy and reinforce India's victim position amid hybrid warfare. He argued for providing first-hand insights into Pakistan's proxy war activities in PoJK to strengthen India's global stance. The Indian government, post-Operation Sindoor, has mobilized a 59-member parliamentary team to bolster India's global advocacy through visits to over 30 countries, engaging prominent Opposition leaders like Shashi Tharoor and Supriya Sule in key roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)