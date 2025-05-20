Left Menu

Reviving Tradition: The Vibrant Handloom Industry of Manipur's Naga Community

In Manipur, Naga artisans thrive through the traditional craft of handloom weaving. Despite past challenges, vibrant garments such as the phanek and shawls showcase cultural diversity and craftsmanship. With growing recognition and e-commerce potential, the handloom industry is weaving new opportunities, preserving tradition while embracing modernity.

Nagas of Manipur preserve heritage through handloom and handicrafts (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Nagas, the third-largest ethnic group in Manipur, occupy the region's hills and tenaciously preserve their cultural heritage. In Tamenglong, home to many Zeliangrong Naga, a centuries-old handloom weaving tradition endures, predominantly sustained by local women artisans.

These skilled craftswomen produce traditional garments—phaneks, shawls, and towels—using silk and cotton, each piece echoing rich cultural narratives. Despite past disruptions from regional unrest, the industry is rebounding, as noted by Thotreichan Zimik, a handloom cluster owner, who reports increased business and growing demand.

Manipur's textiles, beyond clothing, symbolize the community's vibrant identity. While current exports remain limited, e-commerce offers a gateway for expansion. This blend of tradition with contemporary fashion signals a promising chapter for the state's handloom sector.

