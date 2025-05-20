Reviving Tradition: The Vibrant Handloom Industry of Manipur's Naga Community

Nagas, the third-largest ethnic group in Manipur, occupy the region's hills and tenaciously preserve their cultural heritage. In Tamenglong, home to many Zeliangrong Naga, a centuries-old handloom weaving tradition endures, predominantly sustained by local women artisans.

These skilled craftswomen produce traditional garments—phaneks, shawls, and towels—using silk and cotton, each piece echoing rich cultural narratives. Despite past disruptions from regional unrest, the industry is rebounding, as noted by Thotreichan Zimik, a handloom cluster owner, who reports increased business and growing demand.

Manipur's textiles, beyond clothing, symbolize the community's vibrant identity. While current exports remain limited, e-commerce offers a gateway for expansion. This blend of tradition with contemporary fashion signals a promising chapter for the state's handloom sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)