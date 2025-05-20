Left Menu

Historic WHO Pandemic Agreement: A Global Health Milestone

The World Health Organization's 78th World Health Assembly has adopted the first-ever Pandemic Agreement. This landmark accord aims to enhance international cooperation, ensure fair access to essential health tools during pandemics, and upholds national sovereignty in public health decisions, marking a significant step in fortifying global health security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 17:31 IST
World Health Organisation adopts first global Pandemic Agreement (Photo/WHO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a groundbreaking development for global health governance, the World Health Organization's Member States have unanimously approved the first Pandemic Agreement at the 78th World Health Assembly. This landmark accord seeks to enhance international coordination and guarantee equitable access to critical health tools during future pandemics, while maintaining respect for national sovereignty in public health decision-making.

Announced in a press release on Tuesday, the WHO stated that the agreement's adoption represents the culmination of over three years of rigorous negotiations initiated by countries grappling with the widespread impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus lauded the decision as a public health triumph, emphasizing its role in safeguarding the world from future pandemic threats.

"Today's adoption of the WHO Pandemic Agreement marks a pivotal moment in global health history," Ghebreyesus declared. The agreement, which was affirmed in a plenary session following a favorable committee vote, lays out frameworks for improved international cooperation in pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response. It emphasizes equitable access to vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics while asserting that member states retain autonomy over national health policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

