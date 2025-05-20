Left Menu

Taiwan Excluded from Nagasaki's Atomic Bomb Memorial Amid Diplomatic Strains

Taiwan's exclusion from the Nagasaki atomic bombing memorial ceremony draws regret from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The decision reignites diplomatic tensions as Taiwan eyes possible participation in Hiroshima's event amid changing perspectives in Japan. The ongoing China-Japan dynamics influence Taiwan's participation in commemorative events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 18:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed regret over the city of Nagasaki's decision to exclude Taiwan from the 80th anniversary memorial ceremony of the atomic bombing. This decision underscores ongoing diplomatic sensitivities surrounding Taiwan's international representation, as reported by the Taipei Times.

Despite this, Taiwan maintains its commitment to fostering peace and cooperation regionally, emphasizing its readiness to engage with like-minded international partners. Interestingly, Taiwan's potential participation in Hiroshima's peace memorial contrasts with Nagasaki's stance, suggesting a nuanced perspective in Japan, according to the Asahi Shimbun.

This comes against a backdrop where Taiwan has historically been excluded from Hiroshima's memorials due to diplomatic pressure from China, which regards Taiwan as its territory. The evolving situation in Hiroshima presents a shifting diplomatic landscape concerning Taiwan's role in international peace commemorations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

