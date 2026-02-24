Left Menu

India–Japan ‘Dharma Guardian’ Exercise Begins in Uttarakhand

This year's edition brings together 120 personnel from each side, underscoring the scale and growing complexity of bilateral military engagement.

India–Japan 'Dharma Guardian' Exercise Begins in Uttarakhand
Exercise Dharma Guardian 2026 is designed to enhance combined operational capabilities in semi-urban terrain, reflecting contemporary security challenges.
The 7th edition of the annual India–Japan Joint Military Exercise ‘DHARMA GUARDIAN’ commenced today at the Foreign Training Node, Chaubattia, in Uttarakhand. The two-week exercise will run from 24 February to 9 March 2026, further strengthening the expanding defence partnership between the two countries.

120 Troops from Each Side

This year’s edition brings together 120 personnel from each side, underscoring the scale and growing complexity of bilateral military engagement.

  • The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) is represented by troops from the 32nd Infantry Regiment.

  • The Indian Army contingent is drawn from the elite Ladakh Scouts, known for their high-altitude operational expertise.

The exercise is conducted alternately in India and Japan and has evolved into a key pillar of India–Japan defence cooperation.

Focus on Semi-Urban Joint Operations

Exercise Dharma Guardian 2026 is designed to enhance combined operational capabilities in semi-urban terrain, reflecting contemporary security challenges.

Over the next two weeks, troops will focus on:

  • Improving physical endurance and combat conditioning

  • Refining joint planning and command coordination

  • Synchronising tactical drills

  • Enhancing interoperability

  • Integrating modern military technologies into operations

The exercise places special emphasis on technology-enabled operations and contemporary battlefield dynamics.

Key Tactical Drills

Participating forces will undertake a series of realistic, mission-oriented tactical activities, including:

  • Establishing a Temporary Operating Base (TOB)

  • Developing an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) grid

  • Setting up Mobile Vehicle Check Posts

  • Conducting Cordon and Search Operations in hostile environments

  • Executing Heliborne Operations

  • Undertaking House Intervention Drills

These drills are aimed at improving coordination during counter-terror and counter-insurgency scenarios, while ensuring seamless communication and operational synergy between the two forces.

Deepening Strategic Partnership

India and Japan have steadily expanded defence ties under their Special Strategic and Global Partnership framework. Military cooperation has grown through joint exercises, maritime engagement, defence technology collaboration and logistics agreements.

Exercise Dharma Guardian complements other bilateral engagements such as naval and air force exercises, contributing to enhanced regional stability and a rules-based Indo-Pacific order.

As both nations navigate evolving security challenges in the region, the 7th edition of Dharma Guardian reflects their shared commitment to stronger military interoperability, operational readiness and strategic trust.

 

