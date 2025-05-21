India Reaffirms Global Health Equity at World Health Assembly

India, through Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, has reasserted its dedication to worldwide health equity at the 78th World Health Assembly. During the session, Srivastava celebrated the achievements brought about by flagship initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat, which have radically increased access to comprehensive healthcare across the nation.

The Union Health Secretary detailed India's significant progress in maternal health, family planning, and reducing childhood mortality, as recognized internationally by organizations including the United Nations Population Fund and the UN Inter-Agency Group. She announced WHO's recent certification of India as Trachoma-Free and underscored the country's commitment to eradicating diseases like TB, Leprosy, and Lymphatic Filariasis.

Srivastava furthermore introduced a major healthcare policy that extends Ayushman Bharat coverage to citizens over 70, regardless of their economic status. With doubled medical colleges over the past decade, India aims to cultivate future healthcare professionals. Lastly, Srivastava stressed the necessity of a legally binding framework for pandemic preparedness, advocating for equal access to medical resources and technology, especially in the Global South.

