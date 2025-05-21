Abu Dhabi to Launch World's First AI Cognitive City: Aion Sentia

Abu Dhabi is preparing to introduce the groundbreaking Aion Sentia, the world's first artificial intelligence cognitive city, an ambitious project set to redefine urban living through advanced AI and cognitive technologies, according to the Khaleej Times. Completion is anticipated by 2027, marking a significant milestone in the emirate's strategy to integrate AI into every sector, transforming how residents live, work, and interact with their environment.

Aion Sentia will utilize AI for predictive service delivery, automate infrastructure management, and optimize energy use in real-time. Daniele Marinelli, CEO of My Aion Inc., the Italian company spearheading the project, emphasized that the city will transcend intelligence to become truly cognitive, adapting and learning with its residents, according to reports by Khaleej Times. Central to this is MAIA, an AI-driven mobile application designed to link residents with city services, from public transport automation to smart home integration, and AI-enhanced healthcare.

This major AI initiative follows a partnership between Abu Dhabi's Bold Technologies and Italian AI firm My Aion Inc. The USD 2.5 billion project adheres to a Build-Operate-Transfer model, aiming to consolidate public and private services on a single, user-centric platform powered by MAIA. Marinelli described MAIA as an advanced cognitive system capable of making dynamic decisions based on user data, offering more than just generative AI functionalities. The app's Personal Profile Graph provides insights into user habits, preferences, and relationships through learned engagement.

Aion Sentia is set to launch in 18 months, debuting in Abu Dhabi before global expansion. Marinelli cited Abu Dhabi's conducive regulatory environment, robust cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure as key reasons for its selection as the project's starting point, praising the city's openness to innovation and seamless AI integration into everyday life, as detailed by Khaleej Times.

