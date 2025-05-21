Left Menu

Diplomatic Shuffle: Bangladesh's Ambassador to the US Appointed as New Foreign Secretary

The interim government of Bangladesh appoints Asad Alam Siam, the serving ambassador to the United States, as the new Foreign Secretary. Outgoing secretary Jashim Uddin stepped down for unspecified reasons. Ambassador Siam, a seasoned diplomat with extensive international experience, has held various significant roles throughout his career.

Asad Alam Siam (Photo/Bangladesh Embassy in US). Image Credit: ANI
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh's interim government has officially appointed Asad Alam Siam, currently the ambassador to the United States, as the new Foreign Secretary, announced a senior Foreign Ministry official on Wednesday. The decision follows the outgoing Foreign Secretary, Jashim Uddin's decision to step down, with no specific reasons disclosed by Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain.

Ambassador Siam's diplomatic journey began in 1995. An architecture graduate from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, he furthered his education with an MBA from Maastricht School of Management, Netherlands. His career has included attending professional courses at esteemed institutions like the SAARC Secretariat in Kathmandu, APCSS in Hawaii, IFANS in Seoul, and the National Defence College, Dhaka. He is also a guest lecturer at different training institutions across Bangladesh.

Siam has held numerous key positions in the Foreign Ministry, including Director roles, Chief of Protocol, and Inspector General of Missions. His overseas assignments saw him as a pivotal figure in Bangladesh Missions in Bangkok, Jakarta, and Manchester. Notably, he was Bangladesh's first Consul General in Milan, and served as ambassador in various countries such as the Philippines, Austria, and Slovenia. He has represented Bangladesh in significant international forums and roles, cementing his profile as an experienced diplomat.

